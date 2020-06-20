Liam Gallagher and Simon Gregson almost came to blows after the actor swore at the rocker.

Liam, 47, revealed that after Oasis recorded a performance at Granada TV studios, 'Coronation Street' actor Simon - who plays lothario Steve McDonald - drove by and ''flipped the bird'' at him before Liam gave chase and tried to fight him.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''We performed 'Take Me' at Granada TV Studios. After we did it, we thought we were amazing and we thought we'd go for a pint and the guy who is in 'Coronation Street', Steve McDonald, I was walking down the road with my jacket on and he's come out and he's staring at me and I'm staring at him and he's giving me looks back and I've gone, 'What you f**ing looking at?'

''And he's wound down his window and flipped the bird at me and then I've chased him down the road. And he wound his window up and drove off and I kept catching him at lights.

''He was coming out of the Granada TV studios where they'd been doing 'Corrie' and we had just been making our TV debut with 'Take Me' and he f**ing flipped me the bird. Can you believe that?''

Simon, 45, is not the only star Liam has feuded with. Along with being caught up in a long-running dispute with his brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher, Liam has also clashed with Blur, Bono, Pete Doherty, Jack White, Ozzy Osbourne and Chris Martin.

However, he recently ended his long-running feud with Robbie Williams after reaching out to offer support when Robbie's father Pete Conway was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

He wrote on Twitter: ''Oi Robbie balboa it's LG I hear you got s**t going down in your fam I'm sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune LG x (sic)''