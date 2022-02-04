Liam Gallagher has released 'Everything's Electric', co-written by Dave Grohl.

The former Oasis frontman is back with his first new solo release since the standalone track 'All You're Dreaming Of' in December 2020, the lead single from his eagerly-awaited third solo album, 'C'mon You Know'.

The 'Bold' rocker recruited the Foo Fighters frontman, 53, to help pen the rock'n'roll tune, and it's produced by studio wizard Greg Kurstin, who not only worked on Liam's previous two solo records - 2017's 'As You Were' and 2019's 'Why Me? Why Not.' - but had his hand in Grohl and co's 2021 LP 'Medicine at Midnight' and 2017's 'Concrete and Gold'.

A press release states that the song takes influence from Beastie Boys’ 1994 hit 'Sabotage' and the Rolling Stones’ 1969 classic 'Gimme Shelter', both known for their unmistakable guitar riffs.

The 49-year-old singer is set to give 'Everything's Electric' its live debut at next Tuesday's (08.02.22) BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard at The O2 arena in London.

Liam announced in November 2021 that he had finished recording his third album.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker took to Twitter to share the news that his upcoming record had been sent to Mark 'Spike' Stent to be mixed.

Lifelong Manchester City Football Club fan Liam wrote: "My 3rd record is finished off to be mixed by the mighty SPIKE who is a Man Utd fan so god knows what it’ll come back like only kidding he’s very professional unlike his football team C’mon you know LG x."

'C’mon You Know' is set to be released on May 27, 2022.

Liam is set for a huge 2022 as he will be performing at Knebworth on June 3 and June 4.

Oasis famously played to a record 250,000 fans at Knebworth across two days in August 1996. The mammoth shows were remembered in the documentary, 'Oasis Knebworth 1996', in honour of the 25th anniversary.

The 'For What It's Worth' singer is also headlining the Etihad Stadium - the home of Manchester City - on June 1, and has also added a concert at Glasgow's famous Hampden Park on 26 June, among other festival dates.