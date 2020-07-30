Lewis Hamilton's music got him through ''some of the most difficult times''.

The Formula One racing driver has turned his hand to music and has been working on a ''bunch of different songs'' and he has found it an ''incredible outlet''.

Writing on his Instagram story, he shared: ''Guys, I've spent the last 10 years or more writing and recording, working with some of the most talented and beautiful people which I'm so grateful for. It's been the most incredible outlet. Finding something you love so much and can do just for you, for your spirit is I think such an important process. I've come to the place where I'd love to share it with you. I haven't got a project or album, just a bunch of different songs that perhaps some of you will be able to connect to. They have helped me get through some of the most difficult times. At some stage I'm going to find a moment to share with you so bare with me.''

And the 35-year-old sportsman wanted to release music under a pseudonym so that people could appreciate his music first before finding out it was him.

He added: ''I had this incredibly beautiful and talented person reach out to me a while back asking for me to be on her album, I was so blown away and I jumped at the opportunity. I had 2 hours to write the short verse and record. The goal was to have the music come out under a different name so that you could hear the music first and later know it was me but it didn't work out the way I'd planned. I shied away from acknowledging it was me, I don't know why, maybe Insecurities, fear, overthinking, something I think many people can relate to. Well I want to say that XNDA is me and I am so honoured and grateful to @xtina for giving me a place to use my voice. I have so much gratitude and respect for her and what she's done in the business. #pipe. (sic)''