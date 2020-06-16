Lewis Hamilton didn't realise he was dyslexic until he was 17.

The Formula One racing driver struggled with school when he was younger but now realises it was due to dyslexia, something he didn't know about until he was in his late teens.

He said: ''I had a difficult time at school. It wasn't the easiest. My dad really drilled into me that 'never giving up' kind of mentality. I still have failures today and you're constantly going to be learning so don't be phased by that. It's a part of the necessary journey to success. I just encourage you guys just to never give up. I didn't realise that I was dyslexic until I was 17 and I just struggled so much. I was always playing catch up. Education was the most important always.''

And the 35-year-old sportsman has urged other people to ''work their backside off'' if they want to become a champion like him.

When someone asked how he became a champion in a video to show his support for charity campaign TOGETHERBAND, he added: ''Just a lot of hard work. I really wanted to be great at something. I think we can all be great at something. It's down to you and to your families to help you find what that is. When you find it, grab onto it, enjoy it and work your backside off.''

Meanwhile, Lewis previously confessed he feels a ''responsibility'' to make his voice heard.

He said: ''Climate change poses a serious threat: each of us must protect his future and that of the next generation. Being a pilot, these positions always bring me criticism ...

''But you don't have to be perfect to make your own contribution. I feel the responsibility to make my voice heard in my sector and in all the activities that I carry out.''