Lewis Capaldi has taken up squatting amid the coronavirus pandemic to keep his ''lovely bottom'' in shape.

The Scottish singer could be in with a chance of claiming the Rear of the Year title as he's revealed he's been ''working on'' his ''sweet behind'' in between writing new music.

Lewis is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as telling a US radio station: ''I have been doing two things.

''My sweet behind, getting my little squats in.

''So it is squats on squats, working on my lovely bottom. And writing new music, and it is going quite well.''

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker has also taken up running during lockdown, but insisted it's ''horrible''.

He said recently: ''I go on runs, I've been running every morning and it's been horrible.''

The 23-year-old BRIT Award-winner revealed at the start of the year that he planned to lose some weight.

He teased: ''It's gonna be a good year; going to try to lose some weight. I'll probably want to release the first single to my second album by the end of 2020.''

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed Lewis' second album - the follow-up to 2019's record-breaking 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' - has already ''got a lighter feel to it'', and he's also penned a song in tribute to his girlfriend, Catherine Halliday

The insider said: ''Lewis jokes a lot but as a songwriter he's a huge talent.

''The songs are catchy and upbeat. It's the same brilliant vocals and emotional lyrics but this time it's got a lighter feel to it.

''Catherine was obviously made up there is a nod to her. She has something very special with Lewis.''

The 'Grace' hitmaker confirmed he was in a relationship last month, although he remained coy about their burgeoning romance.

Asked by a fan if he preferred being single or being in a relationship, Lewis - who previously dated 'Love Island' star Paige Turley - replied: ''I'm in a relationship so if I said the other one, my girlfriend would kill me.

''I've never told anybody I'm in a relationship, so there you go. She's got red hair, she's got quite a posh voice. And that's that, that's all you're getting.''