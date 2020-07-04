Lewis Capaldi makes himself write songs every day.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker has been getting into a routine of writing new material every single day whilst staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, because he wants to make sure he can ''make money'' once the world opens up again after the health crisis.

When asked how often he's been writing songs, he said: ''I try and do it every single day, just because I feel like once this is over, I'm going to need some money. And that's how I make money, from writing songs. I've been lucky to do that, to be able to pick up this every day, but it is difficult for sure.''

Lewis admits some weeks can be easier than others, and says he can sometimes feel ''like The Beatles'' when writing, as he knows he has a hit on his hands.

He added: ''I try and do it every day, but this week has been ... this is the thing, one week you can do it and you're like, everything you're doing is brilliant. You're like, 'I feel like The Beatles', you're like, 'This is amazing, everything I touch turns to gold.' ''

But the 23-year-old singer knows the creativity doesn't last forever, as the next week he can feel ''shockingly bad'' at his job.

Speaking to Adam Bomb on Q997 Atlanta, he explained: ''You can lure yourself into a false sense of security with that, and then the following week you'll sit down at the piano or pick up the guitar, and you think 'Here we go again, another hit'. But you'll play the first note and think 'Oh my god, I am the worst at this. I am shockingly bad'.

''So it's an emotional rollercoaster, it really is.''