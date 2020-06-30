Lewis Capaldi wants to head out on tour as soon as live shows are allowed again.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker is missing performing for audiences across the world with many live events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he still isn't sure what the timeline is for getting back on the road.

He's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: ''I've heard though that there'll be no shows until June 2021, so midway next year is when it's going to be back.

''I would be happy to tour straight away because I'm like, let's just do it.

''But obviously I don't know what the science is behind it. The only reason I started writing songs was so I could play them live.''

To tide him and his fans over, Lewis is set to headline the UK's first ever virtual festival over the summer to keep the public entertained during lockdown.

The 23-year-old star is set to perform an intimate set as part of the Share The Stage gigs, which have been recorded this month and are set to be broadcast in living rooms across the country during July and August.

The virtual festival will also feature performances from the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Bastille and Mabel, with each act performing at Abbey Road Studios in London alongside a rising star.

Lewis - who has been paired with up-and-coming star Celeste - explained: ''Anyone that took me on tour, I owe a tremendous debt to them. There are so many artists that have given me the opportunity to support them.

''That's why now, if we can help in any way to return the favour ... which we have been able to do a couple of times, it is nice.

''There's no greater compliment than an artist who you admire and who you love taking you out on tour with them.''