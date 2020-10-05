Lewis Capaldi is set to perform as part of 'Prime Day Live'.



The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker, 'Stop This Flame' hitmaker Celeste and Welsh artist Cate Le Bon are taking part in Amazon.co.uk's special live-stream on Friday (09.10.20), to raise awareness and donations for grassroots music venues across the UK, which could face closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Lewis, 23, who will play a 30 minute set from a venue in Scotland that is close to his heart, which is one of those at risk of closing, admitted he's: “Buzzing to be playing a v v special acoustic show for Amazon Music at one of the venues back home where it all started for me. (sic)"



Celeste will perform at a venue in England, while Cate will be live-streaming from Wales.



Mark Davyd, Founder and CEO, Music Venue Trust, said: “Many of the UK’s iconic grassroots music venues remain at significant risk of permanent closure, which is not just catastrophic for everyone associated with each and every venue, but for UK music culture in general. Amazon Music was one of the first donors for our COVID-19 Crisis fund earlier this year, and we’re excited they are continuing their support through this Prime Day Live event to help us raise awareness of the plight of venues and help drive much-needed donations to keep them open. Every penny helps, so we are also hugely grateful for Amazon’s donations and any further support from the public.”



Patrick Clifton, Head of Music, Amazon Music UK, added: “Prime Day Live will help raise awareness of the plight of important grassroots music venues that are so integral to music culture in the UK, as well as raise funds to help support them. It will bring music fans closer to some of their favourite artists through an evening of great music that can be enjoyed for free at home. Seeing these artists reconnect with some of the live music venues that are a part of their musical journeys will be a special moment.”



'Prime Day Live', presented by Amazon Music and in support of Music Venue Trust, will stream from 7-9pm BST on Friday 9th October, 2020 at www.twitch.tv/amazonmusicuk and via the Amazon Music iOS and Android app.