Lewis Capaldi has reportedly split from Catherine Halliday after seven months of dating.

The 23-year-old singer and Catherine decided to call time on their romance after coming to the decision that they had no future together.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Lewis has no hard feelings towards Catherine and they're still amicable but they decided it was best to call it a day.

''He's at the beginning of his career, with a lot of opportunity at his ­fingertips, so it's not the right time to settle down.

''He wishes Catherine all the best and has fond memories of their dates together.''

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker recently performed a gig at Shoreditch House in London, where he made reference to another of his ex-girlfriends, 'Love Island' star Paige ­Turley.

Speaking about the gig, one onlooker said: ''Lewis was in good spirits, berating the crowd for breaking club rules and using their phones to take pictures.

''He changed the words to a song about Paige leaving him and going on 'Love Island'. He seemed delighted to be back singing in public again after lockdown.''

Prior to Paige's appearance on 'Love Island', Lewis admitted their split was ''fairly amicable'' and that he would be supporting her on the show.

He previously said: ''I've known her for years, we were 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started going out and 20 when we finished going out.

''It was fairly amicable, the split. She never told me she was going on the show. That would have been a nice heads up! But I mean fair play, good luck to her.

''I'll be f****** watching it! Aye, I'll be watching it and going, 'Go on Paige! Come on, come on!'''