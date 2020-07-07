Lewis Capaldi is set to start recording his new album this month.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker - who previously suggested fans could be waiting until 2021 to hear new material - is ready to head into the studio to work on the follow-up to 2019's chart topping debut 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.

As quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: ''I'm working on the next album at the minute.

''Restrictions of lockdown are being lifted here so I think I'm going to be able to go to London in the next two weeks to start recording it properly.''

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old singer revealed he's already got a lot of material written for the upcoming record.

Speaking on US radio, he explained: ''I've got loads of songs done for it. I've written about 30 so far in the course of lockdown -- it's been a fruitful and a busy pandemic for me, but four of them are good.

''There are four songs that I'm pretty pleased with.

''I've got a really bad habit of writing songs that I think at the time, 'This is going to change the world,' but then I realise, 'Oh no it's not -- it's four chords and it's really terrible.'

''But I think these ones are good. I'm pretty chuffed with how it's gone so far.''

Lewis recently revealed he has got himself into a routine of writing new songs every day whilst he's been stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ''I try and do it every single day, just because I feel like once this is over, I'm going to need some money. And that's how I make money, from writing songs. I've been lucky to do that, to be able to pick up this every day, but it is difficult for sure.''