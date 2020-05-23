Lewis Capaldi insists he has brown hair - not ginger.

The 23-year-old singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last couple of years, but Lewis has also found that fame has its downside, with the star now having to constantly correct fans about the colour of his locks.

He said during a TikTok Live: ''For 23 years of my life, no one has called me ginger. But as soon as I got famous, everyone kept bringing up the fact I was a f***ing redhead.

''But I am not. I'm not Ed Sheeran and no, I don't have ginger hair. It's brown.''

Lewis made the comments shortly after he joked that his good looks have been the key to his chart success.

The musician - who launched his widely acclaimed debut record, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', in May 2019 - offered advice to budding stars via Twitter, jokingly saying that good looks are the best route to success in the music business.

In a video clip on the micro-blogging platform, Lewis quipped: ''I'm sorry you've had to put up with me for this long ... if it's any consolation to those who don't like me, most people who have a very successful first album go on to have an absolute shocker of a second one.

''To any other budding musicians out there who want to know how did you do it ... you better hope you can sell yourself based on your looks alone, because that's basically how I've coasted.''