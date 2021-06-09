Lewis Capaldi is a fan of The Vamps.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker is believed to be an avid listener of the pop rock band, as bass guitarist Connor Ball has revealed the Scottish singer once came up to the group at an afterparty and began singing the lyrics to one of their lesser-known album tracks.

Connor told the ‘Celebrity Search Engine’ podcast: “We were at this afterparty with Lewis Capaldi and we were just chatting with him. We were just having a normal conversation and then, out of nowhere, he started screaming in mine and Brad’s ears this album track, off our first album. So like, not even a single, he just loves the song!”

Lewis has shown his support for several musicians in the past, and recently helped fellow Scots The Snuts bag a number one album for the debut record ‘W.L.’, which saw them beat pop heavyweight Demi Lovato to the top spot.

In April, the 24-year-old singer posted a video message to his 1.4 million Twitter followers asking them to purchase the LP.

He said in the clip: “It’s Lewis Capaldi here, this is my dog Frank and I’m just off to pick up a little bit of s*** that he’s done.

“He’s laid quite the log in my kitchen and while I was doing that, I thought I would ask all of you out there to please make sure you go and buy, download and stream The Snuts’ brand new album ‘W.L.’ which came out last Friday. It’s so close to number one and it’s the boys against Demi Lovato.

“Listen, we all love Demi Lovato but sometimes we have to make sacrifices. So go out there and get the record.”

And after their chart battle was successful, frontman Jack Cochrane said he planned on showering Lewis in free booze to thank him for his help.

He said: “I owe him a few pints now. We’ve been friends for a long time, we come from the same place. It was nice of him to come out of hiding and do his bit for the young team.”