Lewis Capaldi has sarcastically claimed his good looks have been the key to his chart success.

The 23-year-old singer - who launched his widely acclaimed debut record, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', in May 2019 - has offered advice to budding stars via Twitter, jokingly saying that good looks are the best route to success in the music business.

In a video clip on the micro-blogging platform, Lewis quipped: ''I'm sorry you've had to put up with me for this long ... if it's any consolation to those who don't like me, most people who have a very successful first album go on to have an absolute shocker of a second one.

''To any other budding musicians out there who want to know how did you do it ... you better hope you can sell yourself based on your looks alone, because that's basically how I've coasted.''

Meanwhile, Lewis recently revealed he can't go grocery shopping because people always ask him for selfies.

The singer has found it impossible to leave his house to shop for essentials amid the coronavirus pandemic, as his fans always stop him and ask for a photograph.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker said: ''I always worry about going to a shop and someone being like, 'Oh, can we get a picture?' And I'm like, 'You have to stay two metres apart!'''

Lewis doesn't want to put people at risk or cause a scene by being ''that guy'' who breaks the social distancing rules.

As a result, he has been sending his dad out to collect his shopping instead.

Lewis added: ''I have literally become a hermit.''