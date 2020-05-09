Lewis Capaldi can't go grocery shopping because people always ask him for selfies.

The 23-year-old singer has found it impossible to leave his house to shop for essentials amid the coronavirus pandemic, as his fans always stop him and ask for a picture, despite rules stating everyone must stay two metres apart.

Lewis said: ''I always worry about going to a shop and someone being like, 'Oh, can we get a picture?' And I'm like, 'You have to stay two metres apart!' ''

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker doesn't want to put people at risk or cause a scene by being ''that guy'' who breaks the social distancing rules, and so has been sending his dad out to collect his shopping instead.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he added: ''I don't want to be that guy, so my dad has been getting [the shopping]. I have literally become a hermit.''

Lewis enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame during 2019, and still struggles to ''process'' his own success, as he thinks the last year has been ''f*****g unbelievable''.

Reflecting on 2019, he said in February: ''It's been f*****g unbelievable.

''It's very hard to process because everything's so fast sometimes but it's just been the most incredible last 12 months and actually we're finishing it up, we're going to finish this album tour on October 2 in the O2. So that'll be a good way to see it all off.''

Lewis has topped the charts all around the world and won numerous accolades in recent times - but he has no doubts about his highlight of the last year.

The 'Before You Go' singer said that playing Glastonbury during the summer was his high point of 2019.

Asked if he could recall one specific highlight from the previous 12 months, he replied: ''Glastonbury for sure just because I've never seen that many f*****g people in one place before.''