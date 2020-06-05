Lewis Capaldi is ''smitten'' with his girlfriend Catherine Halliday.

The 23-year-old singer - who is currently working on his follow-up album to the award-winning 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' - has already penned a song in tribute to Catherine.

A source said: ''Lewis's tracks are mostly about love again but this time finding it, not losing it.

''He's smitten with Catherine and although it's early days, she has a nod on one of the tracks he has written.

''Lewis mentions her hair and it's really quite special. She's made him realise how to be happy again.''

The musician's new album has already ''got a lighter feel to it'', according to the insider, who revealed Catherine is thrilled with the song Lewis has written in tribute to her.

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Lewis jokes a lot but as a songwriter he's a huge talent.

''The songs are catchy and upbeat. It's the same brilliant vocals and emotional lyrics but this time it's got a lighter feel to it.

''Catherine was obviously made up there is a nod to her. She has something very special with Lewis.''

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker confirmed he was in a relationship last month, although he remained coy about their burgeoning romance.

Asked by a fan if he preferred being single or being in a relationship, Lewis - who previously dated 'Love Island' star Paige Turley - replied: ''I'm in a relationship so if I said the other one, my girlfriend would kill me.

''I've never told anybody I'm in a relationship, so there you go. She's got red hair, she's got quite a posh voice. And that's that, that's all you're getting.''