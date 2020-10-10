Lewis Capaldi headlined Prime Day Live in support of the Music Venue Trust on Friday night (09.10.20).

The 24-year-old singer performed as part of the free, live-streamed event, which is geared towards supporting small-scale, grassroots music venues across the UK.

Prime Day Live saw a number of well known acts return to small venues which formed an important parts of their musical journeys.

In Lewis' case, he returned to Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh, where he performed his first-ever headline gig.

During the performance, Lewis said: "It’s so nice to be here and get out of the house! Thank you to Amazon for having us on, it’s such a lovely cause and we’ve got to keep struggling music venues open.

"I played a lot of my first gigs here at Sneaky Pete’s as a young man, so it’s been special ever since then."

The Prime Day watchalong was also enjoyed by a number of big-name celebrities, including the likes of Laura Whitmore and Pixie Lott.

Patrick Clifton, the head of music at Amazon Music UK, said: "When we set out to create Prime Day Live, our aim was to help protect the futures of some of the UK’s most loved music venues and show our solidarity with the live music industry.

"By taking artists back to venues that have meant something to their musical journey, we hope we’ve raised awareness of the important role these grassroots venues play in UK music culture and highlighted the importance of protecting them.

Thanks to all of those who watched safely from home and joined Amazon in donating."