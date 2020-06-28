Lewis Capaldi has gained a stone in lockdown.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker admits he has put on 14 pounds since the start of the lockdown period and quipped he's added to his ''love handle''.

Speaking to a US radio station, he said: ''I've put on 14lb, I've put on love handles. It's fine. It's a pandemic, baby. Like everyone else, I've been at home with idle hands.''

Meanwhile, Lewis previously revealed he has taken up squatting amidst the coronavirus pandemic to keep his ''lovely bottom'' in shape, as well as trying running.

He said of his working out routine: ''I have been doing two things. My sweet behind, getting my little squats in. So it is squats on squats, working on my lovely bottom. And writing new music, and it is going quite well ... I go on runs, I've been running every morning and it's been horrible.''

And the 23-year-old singer joked his abs are ''going to be glistening'' after he works out on his spin class bike.

Speaking about the spinning bike, he said: ''I've just bought a Peloton, the thing you do spin classes on. When I finish my quarantine exercising and we're back into the world, I'm going to walk around with my top off all the time drenched in baby oil. My abs are going to be glistening.''

The BRIT Award-winner revealed at the start of the year that he planned to lose some weight.

He teased: ''It's gonna be a good year; going to try to lose some weight. I'll probably want to release the first single to my second album by the end of 2020.''