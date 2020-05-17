Lewis Capaldi hopes his new £2,000 exercise bike will help him achieve ''washboard abs''.

The 23-year-old singer has bought a Peloton designer cycle in order to do some spin classes at his home in Glasgow, Scotland, where's he's isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewis shared: ''I've just bought a Peloton, the thing you do spin classes on.

''When I finish my quarantine exercising and we're back into the world, I'm going to walk around with my top off all the time drenched in baby oil.

''My abs are going to be glistening.''

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker also revealed how the lockdown has impacted his mental health.

Lewis admitted he feels like ''there is no end in sight'' at the moment, adding that his anxiety has been ''quite high'' during the pandemic.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''It's a very strange time. It's just not knowing where the end is.

''I kind of feel like there is no end in sight at the minute. My anxiety is quite high, but we soldier on.''

Meanwhile, Lewis is open to buying a home in Los Angeles, if his second album matches the success of his debut record.

The singer - who released 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' in 2019 - said: ''I was supposed to be in LA back in the first week of April for writing the album, before touring with Niall [Horan].

''But I love LA. I'd love to potentially have a place there some day if the second album does well. We shall see. It'll be lovely.''