Lewis Capaldi's signed Fred Perry tracksuit top is being auctioned off on eBay to raise funds for suicide prevention charity CALM.

The Scottish pop star has recreated the music video for his hit 'Before You Go' and only used items from small businesses who sell via the online auctioning site for the promo.

And in a bid to raise funds for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) and to get people spending their money at small retailers, the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker is putting the Sheanie's Vintage top under the hammer.

Lewis said: ''Right now, I think it's more important than ever that we rally round to support small businesses. That's why I'm auctioning one of the tops I'm wearing in the 'Before You Go' video, with all proceeds from the shirt auction going to the incredible CALM.''

Campaign Against Living Miserably CEO, Simon Gunning, added:

''Lewis has been absolutely brilliant championing the CALM cause and raising funds for our vital helpline services during lockdown and this auction is another example of his generosity. A lot has happened over the last few months, and lockdown has affected our lives in different ways, which is why people are needing CALM and our services more than ever. If you're struggling to talk to us. CALM's free and confidential helpline and webchat are available from 5pm to midnight, 7 days a week. We're here for everyone, no matter what.''

The 23-year-old singer has long supported CALM and recently celebrated the first anniversary of his record-breaking debut LP, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', with a special live-stream to raise money for the charity.

The eBay auction kicks off at 8pm tonight (06.07.20) and wraps at the same time on July 13.

Watch the lockdown workout remix music video for 'Before You Go' here: youtu.be/7IO3pNB_Eaw