Lewis Capaldi's stratospheric rise to global superstardom will be documented in an upcoming feature film.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker has joined forces with BAFTA-winning director Joe Pearlman and Pulse Films - who were behind 2020’s 'Beastie Boys Story' and Beyoncé‘s 2016 visual album 'Lemonade' - on the upcoming as-yet-untitled film, which is set to debut at Cannes Virtual Film Market this month.

The Scottish singer-songwriter has had cameras with him filming his journey over the past five years, from his sold-out world tour to the "immense pressure" of working on his hotly-anticipated second studio album - the follow-up to 2019's acclaimed 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.

Fans will get an inside look at what life has been like balancing his normal life at home in Scotland with being one of the biggest stars in the world.

A press release describes the film as an "intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words. Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album."

Lewis commented: "If the immense pressure of writing and recording a second album that has to live up to the expectations of so many people I've never met while also attempting to eclipse the commercial success of my previous album wasn't enough, I decided to film the process in its entirety for your viewing pleasure. I'm very excited to potentially capture the making of the best album of all time, or more likely, to permanently document the scorching of my dreams as years of my life's work is received like a pile of flaming s****. Either way it's going to be lots of fun and will be lovely to have people along for the ride. x."

Sam Bridger, Head of Music Film at Pulse Films, added: "At Pulse Films we have always worked collaboratively and openly with artists to create films that reveal the emotion and psychology that underpins great artists. Lewis Capaldi is a singular pop star and character. A raw, emotionally honest and unapologetically real artist in an over mediated and PR trained industry, Lewis is a breath of fresh air. We are hugely excited about the opportunity to be creating a film that takes audiences deep into his personal world at this pivotal moment in his life."

Lewis became the first artist ever to sell out an arena tour before the release of their debut album.

While his smash hit 'Someone You Loved' was No1 in the UK Singles Chart for seven weeks, and he held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US for three weeks.

His first album has been streamed more than 15 billion times worldwide.