Lewis Capaldi is set to mark the first anniversary of his record-breaking debut LP, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', with a special live-stream.

The Scottish pop star will be going live on ticketing app DICE's live-streaming platform, DICE TV, on May 16 from at 8pm (BST) to celebrate the chart-topping record by performing it in full acoustically from his parents' house in Bathgate, Scotland, in support of CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) - the movement against suicide.

He said: ''The album is a year old next week! buzzing to be performing it in full for ya all raising money for the incredible CALM.''

Tickets, which cost £5, will go on sale via DICE from 6pm (BST), and the first 750 fans to buy a ticket will receive a 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent x Ellesse' t-shirt.

Fans can get involved in the celebration by using the hashtag #DUTAHEAlbumAnniversary on social media.

Meanwhile, the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker has sent a message to all of the nurses in Scotland fighting on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic to mark International Nurses' Day.

In the clip, the 23-year-old star said: ''Hello to all the Regional Services nurses, it's Lewis Capaldi here and I just wanted to say Happy International Nurses' Day.

''Thanks very much for all the work you do and hope you have a good day!''

Lead Nurse, Lynsay Creighton, commented: ''Due to the lockdown, we are not able to have the big party that was initially planned, however, this message is sure to boost morale. I mean, who doesn't love Lewis Capaldi?''

Head to DICE.FM/LewisCapaldi to buy tickets for the charity live-stream.