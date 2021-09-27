Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Kasabian, Pete Tong & the Heritage Orchestra presents Ibiza Classics conducted by Jules Buckley and Muse will headline 2022's cinch presents the Isle of Wight Festival.

The annual music extravaganza will return to Seaclose Park in Newport, Isle of Wight between June 16 and June 19, with huge names once again heading to the island.

The Scottish superstar and 'All Night Long' hitmaker will close out the main stage on the Friday night.

Kasabian and Pete Tong and co will head up Saturday evening, while Muse will bring the festival to a close on Sunday.

Along with the headliner announcement, the following acts have also been confirmed to be performing across the four days: Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Blossoms, Rudimental, Tom Grennan, Sigrid, Craig David Presents TS5, The Vaccines, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Shaggy, Happy Mondays, Mavis Staples, UB40 ft Ali Campbell & Astro, The Proclaimers and The Coral.

Many more names will be confirmed in due course.

Festival promoter John Giddings, said: "We couldn't have asked for a better return to the island this year: we had sunshine all weekend and some fantastic performances. We're already looking ahead to next year and the artists announced today can't wait to come and entertain us over 16th - 19th June 2022."

This summer's festival saw Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran rock headline slots.

The 2020 edition of the music event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the cinch presents the Isle of Wight Festival 2022 go on sale this Thursday (30th September) at 8am www.isleofwightfestival.com/tickets.

If you're a Barclaycard customer, until 8am on Thursday 30th September you can get 10% off every presale ticket you buy through Barclaycard Entertainment in their exclusive presale.