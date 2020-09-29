'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright is re-evaluating how she loves herself after analysing every detail of her actions.
Letitia Wright is re-evaluating the way she loves herself.
The 26-year-old actress put herself under a massive amount of mental strain when she first found fame in her late teens by analysing every detail of herself, but now she is taking a step back to learn how to appreciate herself better.
Speaking to ELLE magazine, she said: ''I think back-to-back years of living the same way and thinking the same thoughts and the pressure I would put on myself ... I remember analysing every single thing.
''If I went on a red carpet, I'd analyse the picture. If I did an interview, I'd analyse the video. If I spent time with friends, after I left, I'd think to myself, 'Why did I laugh like that, why did I show teeth.' It was just back-to-back.''
It was through her faith in Christianity, and joining the church in 2015 when she was 22 years old, that she began ''another layer'' of self-acceptance.
She continued: ''I started to realise that, you know, it's not about me, it's not about how much people can validate me and I started to see the power of God and not the power of man.
''I'm on another layer of a self-love journey, taking a step back to re-evaluate loving myself even better than I did a year ago.''
