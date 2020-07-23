Leslie Mann still owns the Christian Dior loose powder she bought 25 years ago, and has used it within the last year.
The 48-year-old actress has confessed she purchased the luxury makeup product when she was 21, and although she doesn't remember what price tag was attached, she knows it must have been expensive because she still owns and uses it to this day.
Asked if she remembers the first ''crazy-expensive'' beauty product she ever bought, she said: ''Yes. I must have been 21, and I got Christian Dior loose powder. I don't know how much it was, but I still have it. It's in my hand right now. Is that weird? The gross thing is that I've used it within the last year.''
And when told ''we all have those favourites we can't part with'', she added: ''But are they over 20 years old? I have loose powder that is 25 years old. I definitely have you beat.''
In recent months, Leslie has been opting for simple makeup looks because she's been spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, meaning she isn't having to get glam.
And the 'Knocked Up' star certainly isn't touching her hair during lockdown, as she knows she'll have a disaster.
She told InStyle magazine: ''I'm in the middle. I'm not doing anything to my hair because it's a nightmare. There's nothing I can do but pull it back. Now I have greys.
''My colourist, Tracey Cunningham, sent out little kits that tone down greys, but the colour only lasts for two weeks. It's made my hair really dark, and the greys don't grab the colour like the rest of my hair, so it doesn't look great. But Tracey knows better than to send me real hair dye. About every three years I think I can do my hair; I dye it and it always turns orange. But I forget after every single time and do it again.''
