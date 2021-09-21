Leslie Bibb is to star in 'About My Father'.

The 46-year-old actress will join forces with Robert De Niro and stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in the movie, which is based on the comic's life and his relationship with his dad.

According to Deadline, 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' star Bibb is to portray Ellie, Maniscalco’s character’s fiancée.

Maniscalco has penned the screenplay with Austen Earl, and Laura Terruso is to direct the motion picture.

In the comedy movie, when Maniscalco tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo (De Niro) that he's going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her parents.

While it first appears as though the two families have nothing in common as their cultures clash, they are family by the end of the weekend.

De Niro and Maniscalco previously worked together on Netflix movie 'The Irishman'.

Depth of Field's Chris and Paul Weitz are producing the project alongside Andrew Miano, while Judi Marmel is set to serve as an executive producer.

Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said: "The way Sebastian talks about his father, Salvo sounds to us like the type of guy who thinks that Robert De Niro should play him in a movie. So we thought, why not?

"Actually, Robert De Niro is incredibly selective about the projects he chooses, so we are thrilled that he responded so strongly to this hilarious and heartfelt screenplay. He'll make a fantastic and funny pairing with Sebastian and we can't wait to start production later this year."

Paul Weitz added: "We've been fans of Laura's for a while. Like Sebastian, her parents are Italian immigrants and she locked into this story."