Les Mckeown has died aged 65.

The Bay City Rollers frontman passed away suddenly on Tuesday (20.04.21), the band have confirmed in a statement.

They said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown. Leslie died suddenly at home on Tuesday April 20, 2021."

Guitarist Stuart Wood added in his own statement: "I am upset and shocked to hear this very sad news. Les and I had our differences over the years but even though we had disagreements we are sending our heartfelt condolences to Peko wife and his son Jubie and all the Bay City Rollers Fans. It's a sad day in Bay City Roller history.

"He was a great performance on stage and he was full of energy. I was roadying when Les first came into the band and I saw his first gig when he took over from Nobby Clark and injected new life into the band."

Les joined the Bay City Rollers in 1973 before leaving the group five years later in 1978.

Former manager John MacLaughlan told the Daily Record newspaper: "I'm very sad and shocked and so is Peko, his wife. She is heartbroken and called me from Les' phone with the news. I picked up and thought it was Les wanting a chat.

"I'm still in shock right now, I spoke to him last week and he was on great form and happy about life and happy to book his tour. We were friends as well as working partners. He was hoping to get it all going again and he was one of the hardest working men in the music industry. We got on so great and he was great fun to be around."