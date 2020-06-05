Leonardo Dicaprio has vowed to help ''end the disenfranchisement of Black America''.

The 45-year-old star has taken to his Instagram account to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and he has pledged to donate to Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, The NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative.

He wrote: ''I commit to listen, learn and take action.

''I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America, that has been present for too long.

''I will support those individuals, organizations and coalitions that are committed to bring about long-term change.

''I will be donating personally to each of the following organizations.

''Please, join me, in following and learning from the organizations below.

''Color of Change - @ColorofChange

Fair Fight Action - @FairFightAction

The NAACP - @NAACP

Equal Justice Initiative - @eji_org (sic)''

Black Lives Matter protests have taken place in cities all over the world following the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck when restraining him.

The 'Revenant' actor is one of a number of stars who have pledged money to the cause.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a leading US legal firm fighting for racial justice.

They shared a joint statement on Instagram, which read: ''We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we're pulled over in the car.

''We don't know what it's like to experience that life day in and day out.

''We can't imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger.

''We're ashamed that in the past we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.

''We've been teaching our children differntly than the way our parents taught us.

''We want to educate ourselves about other people's experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it... especially our own complicity.

''We talk about our bias, blindness and our mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They've led us to huge avenues of education.

''We are committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they'll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously.

''It's the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn't rolling. (sic)''