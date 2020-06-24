Leonardo Dicaprio ''loves'' spending time with Camila Morrone.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star has been spending a lot of time with his 23-year-old model girlfriend and whilst he ''is usually very independent'', he enjoys being with her ''24/7''.

A source told People magazine: ''He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila. He loves being with her. They are very close. Leo has spent 24/7 with Camila for months at his house.''

Meanwhile, Leonardo recently celebrated Camila's 23rd birthday with a star-studded yacht party alongside the likes of Nina Dobrev, Kevin Connolly, Lukas Haas and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

According to Page Six, Leonardo was one of the only people in attendance to wear a protective face mask, while the group wore cowboy hats and Western attire, suggesting a cowboy theme for the celebration.

The vessel sailed out towards Malibu from the Marina Del Rey at around 11am, before returning to shore at 4.30pm.

Leonardo and Camila have been dating for over two years but largely keep their relationship out of the spotlight, though they sat next to one another on the front row at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

However, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor didn't walk the red carpet at the event with the brunette beauty.

The 'Mickey and the Bear' actress previously insisted she isn't bothered about the 23-year age gap between herself and Leonardo.

She said: ''There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world - where people have large age gaps.

''I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.'''