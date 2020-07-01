Rocker Lenny Kravitz has announced that his new memoir 'Let Love Rule' will be released this October and will focus on his early years up until the release of his debut album in 1989.
Lenny Kravitz has announced that his new memoir 'Let Love Rule' will be released this October.
The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' rocker has penned the book with co-author David Ritz and the tome will focus on the first 25 years of Lenny's life from his childhood growing up in New York neighbourhoods in Manhattan's Upper East Side and Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant through to the periods he spend living in Los Angeles, France, England and Germany as a young man.
The book will also explore his beginnings in the music industry and his motivation for turning down several record deals until he released his debut studio LP 'Let Love Rule' - with which his book shares it's name - under the Virgin Records banner in 1989.
In a statement, Kravitz, 56, said: ''I am pleased to announce the release of my book 'Let Love Rule'.
''Writing this memoir has been a beautiful and interesting experience taking me through the first 25 years of my life, from birth to release of my first album. That journey, full of adventure, was where I found myself and my voice. Through that experience, love was the force that paved the way and love became my message.
''It's the story of a wildly creative kid who, despite tough struggles at school and extreme tension at home, finds salvation in music.''
Kravitz will also talk about his life with with his ex-wife, actress Lisa Bonet, and their daughter, 'Big Little Lies' star Zoe Kravitz, as well as the influence of his parents, news producer dad Sy and television actress mother Roxie Roker.
'Let Love Rule', published by Henry Holt and Company, is out on October 6.
