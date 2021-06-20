Lenny Kravitz was always consumed by the idea of being a musician, and his ambition strengthened when he saw his idols, The Jackson 5, in concert.
Lenny Kravitz grew "obsessed" with being a musician after seeing The Jackson 5 in concert.
The 57-year-old singer always felt a special connection with music because it made him "feel alive" and after seeing his idols up on stage, he knew it was where he wanted to find himself in the future too.
He told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "All I was thinking about was making it in music. I knew I was attracted to music and I knew it really did something inside of me – it woke me up, made me feel alive.
“I loved listening to records, listening to the radio in my father’s car.
"When I was six or seven years old, my father surprised me and took me to Madison Square Garden in New York to see my favourite group, The Jackson 5. That was it.
“From that day forward, I was obsessed with making a life in music.”
Meanwhile, the ‘Fly Away’ hitmaker admitted he’s had good habits for looking after himself, both inside and out, since he was a teenager.
He said: “Overall, I’m very natural. It started when I was in high school, taking care of my body, eating organically.
"This then got me into taking care of the exterior as well as the interior.
“Exercising and working out and keeping all of your body parts in good form and health.
“Then it evolved into putting natural things on your skin and your face, your body, your hair.”
And Lenny’s product routine now is very minimal.
He said: “I tend to wash my face most of the time with just water, or perhaps a very mild natural soap.
“My hair is in dreadlocks so I don’t really have to do anything for them except keep them clean and oil them, which is very simple. Then it comes down to a fragrance.”
