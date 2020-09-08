Chart-topping star Lenny Kravitz has revealed he's always ''dreamt music''.
The 56-year-old star previously claimed that his most-recent album, 'Raise Vibration', came together while he was sleeping, and Lenny has revealed he's often been musically inspired while he's been snoozing.
He explained: ''I've always dreamt music, but I've never dreamt a whole album before.
''This album was really just handed to me, and that was a beautiful way to do it, as well, because I'm not in my way. I was as much out of the way as I can be, and I love that.''
Lenny has combined his music success with starring in films such as 'Zoolander' and 'The Hunger Games'.
And the chart-topping star is eager to appear in more movies in the near future.
Speaking about his career ambitions, Lenny told WWD: ''There are so many things that I'd love to do. I have only done four films, and they have all been great. I wanted to get my toe in and do these supporting roles.
''The time in between touring I've been [co-writing] my own film, and I plan on doing my own film, which will have [an album/soundtrack] attached to it that I will do. It's about a musician - somebody who has a life very close to mine.''
Lenny is also a huge pop culture fan, revealing he's a keen collector of ''artifacts'' from big-name stars.
Asked if he collects anything, he shared: ''Instruments, musical gear.
''Those are my tools. I collect cameras ... and also pop culture artifacts, like lyrics. I have Jimi Hendrix lyrics of songs he wrote like 'Crosstown Traffic'. I have his set list from Woodstock.
''I have clothing from Miles Davis, from Jimi Hendrix, from Bob Marley, from John Lennon. I have the lyrics to 'Lady Sings the Blues' when Billie Holiday wrote it, the lyrics to 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' when Sir Paul [McCartney] wrote it, etc, etc.''
