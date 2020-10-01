Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa clicked ''the moment they met''.

The 56-year-old musician met Jason when the 'Aquaman' star began romancing Lenny's ex-wife Lisa Bonet - with whom he has 31-year-old daughter Zoe Kravitz - in 2005, and has said people often ''can't believe'' how well the pair get along.

Lenny told Men's Health magazine: ''People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoe's mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?

''I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work - it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'''

The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker divorced Lisa, 52, in 1993 after six years of marriage, and the actress went on to date Jason, 41, whom she later married in 2017.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lenny spoke highly of his daughter and actress Zoe, whom he described as ''the most real person'' he knows.

He gushed: ''Zoe - she's the most real person I know. It wasn't easy, I'm sure, but she's just forged her way with elegance, you know? Just having two parents who were known in the world. The comparisons. She didn't let any of that hinder her in any way.''

Meanwhile, Jason - who has daughter Lola, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11, with Lisa - admitted last year he had married his ''childhood crush'' by tying the knot with the 'High Fidelity' star.

He said: ''[She was] literally my childhood crush.

''I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.

''If someone says something isn't possible. I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f****** possible.' ''