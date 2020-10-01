Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa clicked ''the moment they met'' as Lenny says he ''loves'' Jason, despite the actor being married to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa clicked ''the moment they met''.
The 56-year-old musician met Jason when the 'Aquaman' star began romancing Lenny's ex-wife Lisa Bonet - with whom he has 31-year-old daughter Zoe Kravitz - in 2005, and has said people often ''can't believe'' how well the pair get along.
Lenny told Men's Health magazine: ''People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoe's mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?
''I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work - it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'''
The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker divorced Lisa, 52, in 1993 after six years of marriage, and the actress went on to date Jason, 41, whom she later married in 2017.
Elsewhere in the interview, Lenny spoke highly of his daughter and actress Zoe, whom he described as ''the most real person'' he knows.
He gushed: ''Zoe - she's the most real person I know. It wasn't easy, I'm sure, but she's just forged her way with elegance, you know? Just having two parents who were known in the world. The comparisons. She didn't let any of that hinder her in any way.''
Meanwhile, Jason - who has daughter Lola, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11, with Lisa - admitted last year he had married his ''childhood crush'' by tying the knot with the 'High Fidelity' star.
He said: ''[She was] literally my childhood crush.
''I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.
''If someone says something isn't possible. I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f****** possible.' ''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
After 2012's The Hunger Games caught us off-guard with its subtle themes, this sequel more...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
After becoming the first duo to win the annual Hunger Games following its 74th year,...
Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark have become symbols of hope to the people of the...
Proclaimed "the next big franchise" before production even began, this first chapter of Suzanne Collins'...
In the not too distant future, America has been destroyed by drought, famine and fires....
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...