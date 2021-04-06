Lena Dunham wants to see more curvy bodies like "Kim Kardashian has been up-sized" to encourage body positivity at all sizes.
Lena Dunham wants to see "more curvy bodies that look like Kim Kardashian [West] has been up-sized slightly."
The 'Girls' creator wants the body positive movement to shine a light on a range of shapes and sizes instead of just highlighting the "privileged few" with figures that society deems ideal.
She told The New York Times: “The thing that’s complicated about the body-positive movement is it can be for the privileged few who have a body that looks the way people want to feel positive.
"We want curvy bodies that look like Kim Kardashian [West] has been up-sized slightly. We want big beautiful butts and big beautiful breasts and no cellulite and faces that look like you could smack them onto thin women.”
The 34-year-old actress - who underwent a hysterectomy after suffering with endometriosis and also has rare disorder Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome - is proud of her assets but insisted she doesn't fall into the above box, because if she posted a nude snap on social media, people wouldn't admire her "beautiful derrière".
She explained: “I have a big stomach, I always have. That’s where I gain my weight — especially after early menopause, I have a straight-up gut, like an old man — and that’s not where anybody wants to see flesh. It’s not like if I posted a sensual nude of myself on Instagram, people would be marvelling at my beautiful derrière.”
Elsewhere, Lena explained why she wanted to prove that bigger women have a "sense of humour" too, with her new playful clothing line with size-inclusive retailer 11 Honoré.
She added: "What I really love in fashion is a certain level of playfulness and winky intelligence that people just don’t think bigger women want or understand. No one thinks plus women have a sense of humour, and if they do, it’s, ‘We’re going to put a watermelon on your skirt, you sassy girl!’ None of it has subtlety or true sophistication."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
This overlong comedy is so episodic that watching it is exactly like sitting through five...