Lena Dunham once slid into a Skarsgard brother's DMs.

The 'Girls' creator admitted she tried to flirt with one of the hunky Swedish actor siblings via Direct Message on Instagram but could not remember if it was Alexander or his brother Bill.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live', Lena, 33, said: ''Honestly, I'm gonna say something. I'm gonna say something. It was one of the Skarsgard brothers and I can't remember which.

''Was it successful? No. But I tried it.''

When asked if she got a response, she said: ''Like a cosy one but not a ...''

Dua Lipa, 24, revealed during the same interview that her Instagram messages were more successful as she is now dating, Anwar Hadid, 20, who she privately messaged.

She explained: ''I have a confession to make and mine was my boyfriend, so my current boyfriend.

''We first met at a barbeque but it then carried on [on social media].''

And Andy was impressed, saying: ''Instagram is the new Tinder, I'm all for it.''

Meanwhile, Lena revealed earlier this year that she secretly got engaged after breaking up with Jack Antonoff.

The actress split from the music producer in 2018 and revealed she agreed to marry her unknown boyfriend after he proposed using a boot lace instead of a ring while they were snowed in at her parents' apartment.

However, she soon decided it was not a good idea as she was still getting over Jack and had some health issues.

She said: ''I'd just had a hysterectomy, I'd broken up with my boyfriend, I was in the process of breaking up with my business partner - I had no business buying a pair of shoes, [let alone] getting engaged.

''Then I just went, 'You know what? I've been dating since I was 15 years old. I'm allowed to take a break.'

''Sobriety for me means so much more than just not doing drugs. It also means that I abstain from negative relationships. It means I've taken a hiatus from dating, which has been amazing for me.''

Despite splitting from Jack two years ago, the star admitted she still ''loves'' him and they are close friends, although it isn't always ''easy''.

She explained: ''I look back and we had a great ride, we cared for each other, but you know what? We were both starting our careers and that was our true passion.

''The love you have for someone doesn't disappear because you don't have them; it's just logistically it doesn't work anymore.

''I love him so much. He is a dear, dear friend of mine.''