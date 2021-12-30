Lemmy's ashes have been used to create tattoos for Motörhead's tour manager and production assistant.

The iconic heavy metal band's frontman passed away in December 2015, at the age of 70, a short while after being diagnosed with cancer.

And the 'Ace of Spades' hitmaker's request before his death was for his ashes to be placed inside bullets and sent to his loved ones.

And now, crew members Eddie Rocha and Emma Cederblad have shared a video of them getting the permanent tribute to their late friend.

The clip begins with the caption: "Some of Lemmy's ashes were shared with family and close friends."

The bullet is then shown before the powdery residue is seen being slipped into ink to create a portrait of the musician for Eddie's leg, and the band's iconic spade emblem for Emma.

Former MTV 'Headbangers Ball' host Riki Rachtman was the first to share the golden bullet he received engraved with Lemmy's name earlier this year.

He captioned his Twitter post: "Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears Thank you @myMotorhead."

Meanwhile, a biopic about the late rocker is in the works.

'Lemmy' is set to focus on the heavy metal icon's life before he joined Motörhead and is being directed by Greg Olliver, who helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name.

The film aims to show the "compelling, complicated and lion-hearted man" Lemmy was behind the "rock 'n' roll façade".

It will also detail his early life, working as Jimi Hendrix's roadie, and his stint in Hawkwind.

In a statement issued last summer, the filmmaker said: "Everything you've heard about Lemmy is probably true ... not because he was embracing rock n' roll clichés, but because he was creating them.

"Marlboro Reds and Jack Daniel's for breakfast, speed for dinner - all true.

"But behind that steely-eyed façade of rock 'n' roll was also a compelling, complicated and lion-hearted man who stayed the course and never gave up playing the music that made him happy.

"We've been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motörhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy's life. This will be a film they'll be proud of."

The biopic - which has been in the work for several years - will be produced by Andre Relis and Damon Lane.

While Motörhead's manager, Todd Singerman, is listed as an executive producer with Steffan Chirazi.

Medeni Griffiths is said to be penning the script with the help of Greg.