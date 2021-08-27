Our last viewing schedule for Reading & Leeds Festival 2021 sees a line-up headlined by Post Malone with a string of incredible acts before him. Make sure you check out our plan for Saturday (August 28th) at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Sunday (August 29th) at Bramham Park in Leeds.

Schedule for Reading - Saturday August 28 // Leeds - Sunday August 29

12:00 – 12:30 (Reading) - The Pit - Gender Roles

12:00 – 12:25 (Leeds)

Kick the day off with lively Brighton punk trio Gender Roles! They’re an up and coming group but with bags of potential and we’re certain they’ll make for an energetic start to the day.

12:45 – 13:15 (Reading) - The Pit - Dead Poet Society

12:40 – 13:05 (Leeds)

Take a break, familiarise yourself with the place, but get back to The Pit in time for Dead Poet Society. Jack Underkofler, the frontman of this LA rock band, has one of the most stunning voices we’ve heard in a while.

13:35 – 14:05 (Reading) Main Stage West - Fever 333

13:05 – 13:35 (Leeds)

If you’re not too fussed about seeing Post Malone later on, you can catch this trap metal trio close The Pit at 22:10, but personally we’d recommend catching Fever 333 at the Main Stage West earlier. They’re unmissable.

14:10 – 14:40 (Reading) - Main Stage East - Easy Life

13:40 – 14:10 (Leeds)

Over at the Main Stage East, alternative R&B group Easy Life are taking the energy down to chill level (which, frankly, we need with a line-up like today’s).

14:45 – 15:15 (Reading) Main Stage West - I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

14:15 – 14:45: (Leeds)

Back at the Main Stage West, Utah duo I Don’t Know How But They Found Me are bringing their infectious brand of alt-pop to the UK less than a year after the release of their ridiculously fun debut Razzmatazz.

15:05 – 15:35 (Reading) - The Pit - Jazmin Bean

14:45 – 15:15 (Leeds)

If you’re in Reading, you’ll either have to abandon I Don’t Know How But They Found Me for the last ten minutes or miss the start of Jazmin Bean - we’d recommend the former because this eccentric, non-binary, alternative artist is like no-one you’ve ever seen before.

15:20 – 15:50 (Reading) - Main Stage East - Beabadoobee

14:50 – 15:20 (Leeds)

You could possibly manage to catch some of both Jazmin Bean and Beabadoobee on Reading time, but Leeds Fest goers have the unenviable decision to toss up between the two. Depends on the mood, I guess.

15:55 – 16:25 (Reading) - The Pit - Bob Vylan

15:35 – 16:05 (Leeds)

Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about missing any of this punk grime duo whether you’re in Reading or Leeds, which is just as well because Bob Vylan are something else.

16:40 – 17:20 (Reading) - Main Stage East - Sigrid

16:10 – 16:50 (Leeds)

Take things down a level and relax with Sigrid’s brand of calming Norwegian electro-pop. She’s never one to be missed and with a new album potentially on the way it’s worth seeing what surprises she has up her sleeve.

17:25 – 18:05 (Reading) Main Stage West - Slowthai

16:55 – 17:35 (Leeds)

It’s a hip hop heavy evening with Slowthai leading a string of talented lyricists. His appearance comes just months after the release of his number one album Tyron.

18:35 – 18:55 (Reading) BBC Music Introducing Stage - Master Peace

17:50 – 18:15 (Leeds)

Of all the artists on the BBC Music Introducing Stage, Master Peace stands out as a must-see. This is energetic punk rap at its best and will certainly liven you up when you’re starting to flag.

18:55 – 19:45 (Reading) Main Stage West - The Wombats

18:25 – 19:15 (Leeds)

They’ve been off the radar for a while, but with a new album coming in the New Year, we’re definitely looking forward to what The Wombats have to offer.

19:35 – 20:10 (Reading) - The Pit - City Morgue

19:00 – 19:35 (Leeds)

In The Pit, we have nu metal New Yorkers City Morgue; yet another rap/rock collective. There may or may not be a theme here, but if you need a warm-up to Post Malone this is the ideal act.

MORE: Our Recommended Viewing Schedule For Friday/Saturday

MORE: Our recommended viewing schedule for Sunday/Friday

22:05 – 23:20 (Reading) - Main Stage East - Post Malone

21:35 – 22:45 (Leeds)

Post Malone closes the Main Stage East in what is one of the most highly anticipated performances of the weekend. Not least because he’s just dropped his awesome new single Motley Crew.