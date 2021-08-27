For our second recommended viewing schedule at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival, we plan out the day for Sunday (August 29th) at Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Friday (August 27th) at Leeds’ Bramham Park.

Schedule for Reading - Sunday August 29 // Leeds - Friday August 27

12:00 – 12:30 (Reading/Leeds) - Main Stage West - Hot Milk

If you’re not getting into the pop-punk spirit of 2021, are you even enjoying yourself? Hot Milk are a Manchester-based four-piece that make us feel like we’re back in 2007 - and what a great way to kick off the first (or last) day of the festival.

12:35 – 13:10 (Reading) - Main Stage East - The Struts

12:30 – 13:00 (Leeds)

We’re long time fans of this retro glam-rock band; The Struts are the Def Leppard of the new 20s and they never take themselves too seriously which will no doubt make for a great live experience.

13:15 – 13:45 (Reading) - Main Stage West - Russ Millions

13:00 – 13:30 (Leeds)

Russ Millions is more than just a dance craze originator, he’s a hugely talented UK drill artist who was the first in his genre to have a UK top ten single and that was before Body with Tion Wayne.

13:50 – 14:25 (Reading) - Festival Republic Stage - Sophie and the Giants

13:40 – 14:10 (Leeds)

Enjoy some Florence + The Machine vibes with Sheffield pop four-piece Sophie and the Giants. It’s not time to chill out just yet…

14:45 – 15:20 (Reading) - Festival Republic Stage - Lyra

14:30 – 15:05 (Leeds)

After a short break, now it’s time to really get your dancing shoes on with Irish electro-pop star Lyra. Not much is known about this rising superstar, but we’ve heard all we need to to know you HAVE to catch her live.

15:30 – 15:50 (Reading) - BBC Music Introducing Stage - Meg Ward

15:30 – 15:55 (Leeds) - BBC Music Introducing Stage - Ffsytho?!

It looks like electronic innovator Meg Ward won’t be making it to Leeds Festival, but those who are unfortunate enough to miss her set on the BBC Music Introducing Stage can instead check out the equally stunning power rapper Ffsytho?!. Completely different genres, but both women artists we can get behind.

16:35 – 17:10 (Reading) - Main Stage East - Tom Grennan

16:10 – 16:45 (Leeds)

Now you can relax. Winding down with Tom Grennan is a pretty marvellous way to enter the early evening, even if the weather fails us.

17:15 – 18:00 (Reading) - Main Stage West - Blossoms

16:50 – 17:30 (Leeds)

Taking Machine Gun Kelly’s spot is Stockport’s Blossoms, who it must be said have a lot to live up to if they want to impress disappointed MGK fans. We definitely have faith in them though.

18:05 – 18:45 (Reading) - Main Stage East - Wolf Alice

17:35 – 18:15 (Leeds)

It’s worth catching the start of Wolf Alice, but whether or not you stick around and miss Yard Act if you’re in Reading is a choice you’ll have to make. Either way, we’re sure you won’t be disappointed.

18:30 – 18:50 (Reading) - BBC Music Introducing Stage - Yard Act

18:40 – 19:05 (Leeds)

If you’re in Leeds, unfortunately you’re going to be too busy with Yungblud to catch Leeds minimalist rockers Yard Act (AREN’T YOU?!), but Reading goers should check them out if you want to cut Wolf Alice short.

18:50 – 19:35 (Reading) - Main Stage West - Yungblud

18:20 – 19:10 (Leeds)

If you’re going to miss any act today, don’t let it be Yungblud. Drop everything because this is one act who knows how to command a stage. Plus, Weird! is one of the best albums of the last 12 months.

19:45 – 20:35 (Reading) - Main Stage East - Gerry Cinnamon

19:15 – 20:05 (Leeds)

That thick Scottish croon and no-nonsense lyrics never fail to win us over, so if you want a truly entertaining indie folk set, check out Gerry Cinnamon at the Main Stage East before heading West for Biffy Clyro.

20:40 – 21:55 (Reading) - Main Stage West - Biffy Clyro

20:10 – 21:25 (Leeds)

One of the highlights of the weekend roster, Biffy Clyro present a 75 minute set which may or may not be where the day ends for some people. After all, main headliner Liam Gallagher does have a tendency to divide opinion.

22:00 – 23:20 (Reading) - Main Stage East - Liam Gallagher

21:30 – 22:45 (Leeds)

Nonetheless, it’s always worth seeing the former Oasis frontman live for us, and Liam Gallagher closing the Main Stage East could make for an exciting start (for Reading Fest goers) and end (for Leeds Fest goers) of the weekend.

MORE: Our recommended viewing schedule for Friday/Saturday

22:40 – 23:30 (Reading) - Festival Republic Stage - Girl in Red

22:10 – 23:00 (Leeds)

If Liam Gallagher gets too much, however, it’s time to head over to the Festival Republic Stage for a bit of Girl in Red. Her billing is most unfair, but at least we don’t have to choose between her and Stormzy.