Lee Ryan had a diarrhea nightmare at Eurovision.

The 37-year-old singer and his Blue bandmates - Antony Costa, Duncan James and Simon Webbe - represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 and Lee revealed a disgusting memory from his time at the competition while watching new Netflix movie 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'.

Duncan said: ''Remember when you had diarrhea and farted and followed through in the car and it stank the whole car out?''

And Lee replied: ''I didn't just follow through, it went all up my back.''

Lee also revealed that he was desperate to get drunk at the song contest in 2011, which was held in Dusseldorf, Germany.

He said: ''I remember them saying don't get p*****, don't get p***** and i'm like 'I really want to get p*****'.''

While watching the movie together, the band joked about not being asked to take part.

Lee said: ''How come we didn't get a shot to be in this movie?'' and Simon replied: ''Because we got beat by Jedward [Ireland's entry to the 2011 song contest].''

And the group also discussed Will Ferrell's character stuffing his underwear with socks as they offered their own advice.

Lee said: ''Put a banana down there and it gets squashed, it needs to be something hard like a saveloy.''

Duncan added: ''Or like an aubergine.''

'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' is on Netflix now.