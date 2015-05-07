When 04.05.2015
Film director Lee Daniels was among arrivals at the 2015 Met Gala. He was snapped leaving the Mark Hotel in New York ahead of the event, alongside a host of other celebrities who were adhering to the theme of China: Through The Looking Glass.
More arrivals were fashion photographer Mario Testino, former Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley, Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' star Bill Nighy, Australian model Gemma Ward, Chinese actress Wei Tang, 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress Courtney Eaton, Annabelle Wallis from 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' star Brie Larson.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Filmmaker Daniels follows up his acclaimed hit Precious with what might be the trashiest movie...
Charlotte Bless is a busty, blonde, middle-aged woman who enchants most men she meets with...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...