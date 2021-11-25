Nike is reportedly creating a new "product line" with Lebron James and Liverpool FC.
Fenway Sports Group chairman Tom Werner has revealed the sportswear brand is collaborating with both the LA Lakers legend
and English Premier League team for a range of products.
Speaking to The Boston Globe, he said: “We’re doing a product line with LeBron and Liverpool.
“Nike is creating seven or eight products that connect LeBron with soccer.
"I don’t know specifics yet, but they’re going to create seven or eight products that rival the connection that Michael Jordan has with Nike.”
Fenway Sports Group - which owns both Liverpool and Major League Baseball side's Boston Red Sox - has been the sole global marketer of the basketball star's rights for the past decade.
As part of that deal, he was also given a minority stake in Liverpool.
Earlier this year, he joined FSG as a partner, making him par-owner of its subsidiaries, which include Liverpool, the Red Sox, Roush Fenway Racing and New England Sports Network.
