Leah Remini has praised Thandie Newton for speaking out about Tom Cruise.

The 50-year-old actress has stood side to side with Thandie, after she claimed she struggled to work alongside the 'Mission Impossible' actor.

Speaking in podcast, Scientology: Fair Game, she said: ''That takes huge balls to do what she did, and if more people speak out in that way, and be brave enough to do so, I think we might get somewhere. Tom has gotten away with being this 'nice guy,' because that's what Scientology policy says - to create good PR in the world and make those 'good actions' known. But if you actually look at his actions, they're not consistent.''

Meanwhile, Thandie previously confessed she felt ''scared'' of Tom on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 2'.

She recalled: ''I was so scared of Tom. He was a very dominant individual. He tries super-hard to be a nice person. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done ... There was one time, we were doing this night scene, there were so many extras with pyrotechnics and you name it, and it was a scene with him and me on the balcony. And I don't think it was a very well-written scene. I get angry with him. We're frustrated with each other.''

And Thandie thinks Tom's approach actually made things worse.

She explained: ''He gets so frustrated with having to try and explain that he goes, 'Let me just - let's just go do it. Let's just rehearse on camera'. So we rehearsed and they recorded it, and then he goes, 'I'll be you. You be me.' So we filmed the entire scene with me being him - because, believe me, I knew the lines by then - and him playing me.

''And it was the most unhelpful ... I can't think of anything less revealing. It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame. And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest.''