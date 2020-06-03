Lea Seydoux is to star in period thriller 'Party of Fools'.

Variety report that the 'Spectre' actress will feature in the flick directed by French filmmaker Arnaud des Pallieres.

The movie is set during the Paris Carnival in 1893 and is based on real events. It takes place at a mental institution for women, where politicians and socialites have come together for a raucous night of festivities.

Lea will play the role of Fanni, one of 150 female patients selected to take part in the ball. However, she has just one goal in mind - to find her mother in the crowd and make an escape.

The movie is being produced by Philippe Rousselet and Jonathan Blumental and is expected to begin filming at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.

Lea - who will reprise her role as Madeleine Swann in the upcoming James Bond film 'No Time To Die' - recently criticised the ''hypocrisy'' surrounding the #MeToo movement.

The 34-year-old actress claimed women have ''taken advantage'' of the high-profile of the campaign to get into the spotlight by opening up about their experiences of sexual misconduct and she thinks they can only be true heroes by ''forgiving'' the men they have accused.

She said: ''There is a lot of hypocrisy. Because people knew! And they take advantage now to say, 'Yes, I've been a victim', and they become heroes. Come on! A hero, for me, would forgive. We need forgiveness, right?''

Lea believes women should be ''masculinist'' as well as feminist and support men as much as they back one another.

She remarked: ''It's good to be a feminist. But we should be 'masculinist' too. And vice versa. Men should be feminists. We should support each other.''