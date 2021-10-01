Lea Seydoux and Daniel Craig "cried and hugged" after filming their final 'No Time To Die' scene together.

The James Bond co-stars shared a "very emotional" moment once the cameras had stopped rolling, the French actress - who reprises her 'Spectre' role of Dr. Madeleine Swann for a second time in the actor's final outing as the suave spy - has revealed.

She said: "It was very emotional."

Lea enjoyed the "modern love" story her alter ego shares with Bond in the new film, and thinks it showed off her character's softer side.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye, she said: "Madeleine was more defending herself in 'Spectre'.

"In this one, she shows her vulnerability. It makes you, in a way, much stronger.

"She opens her heart — and Bond does, too. They are in love; and when you are in love, it’s true that you are more vulnerable.

"There’s a modern love affair going on. It’s new, this modern love."

And the 36-year-old beauty thought Daniel showed off a more attractive Bond in the movie because "he's not stereotyped" and was willing to show his "flaws".

She said: "Before, [Bond] was this misogynistic man, and women were exchangeable. He’s sentimental now.

"He is not like some superhero. He shows his flaws and that’s why people love him."

Lea is proud to be part of the "new wave" of Bond women alongside co-stars Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas, and thinks Dame Judi Dench deserves some credit because her "influence as M is important too".

She added: "They represent strong women. All of them are interesting and very special."

And the actress admitted being involved with the franchise has been a "dream".

She said: "This entertainment, this kind of film . . . in France we’re not the best at it. So for me, being part of a James Bond film is of course iconic. But also a dream.

"It’s huge! I can’t believe that I’ve done two! It’s now part of my cinema life, part of cinema history."