Léa Seydoux has recreated Marilyn Monroe's famous photoshoots for her latest Louis Vuitton campaign.

The 35-year-old actress recently channelled the late Hollywood legend for Vogue magazine, and now she has posed naked in bed with just the fashion house's Capucines handbag like the famous portrait Eve Arnold took of Monroe.

Léa also recreated Bert Stern's shoot that took place six weeks before the iconic actress died in August 1962.

Vuitton said in a statement: “The campaign portrays the intimate relationship between a woman and her bag and highlights the timeless elegance of the Capucines bag."

Léa added: “The Capucines represents for me the quintessence of French know-how. I am very proud to be the ambassador of this bag that I love and wear every day."

A spokeswoman for Vuitton added that while Monroe was “an everlasting source of inspiration", they also wanted the snaps to showcase the "fantasy of Bond girls".

Léa is set to return as Madeleine Swann alongside 007 Daniel Craig in the upcoming James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'.

And the movie star recently admitted she doesn't like the term Bond girl and thinks Bond women are as much of an "object of desire" as Bond himself.

She said: "The roles have evolved a bit - the title is a bit old-fashioned now. I don’t think that a Bond woman is any more an object of desire than Bond is. With him, I think there is a female gaze - you look at him in a sexy way. When he gets out of the water in his trunks, he’s eroticised. It’s obvious!"