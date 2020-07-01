Lea Michele's former Broadway co-star Craig Ramsay has slammed her as a ''despicable, horrible human being''.
Lea Michele's former Broadway co-star has slammed her as a ''despicable, horrible human being''.
The 'Glee' alum has come under fire from several of her former co-stars in recent weeks after Samantha Marie Ware accused her of making life ''a living hell'' for her when they worked together on the TV show.
And now, Craig Ramsay - who starred in 'Fiddler on the Roof' alongside Lea in the early 2000s - has opened up on his own experience with the actress, claiming she's ''one of the most entitled people'' he has ever met.
He said: ''I just didn't want to hear Lea Michele's name in this interview. At all! I think she's a despicable, horrible human being. I think she has lost touch with reality. We were in 'Fiddler' together.
''Rosie [O'Donnell] is awesome. I still talk - she is a huge mentor and I respect her - how she has been able to survive and thrive with all the nonsense that was tossed at her. As far as Lea Michele is concerned, I think she is one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business!''
Craig claims he was in the room when Lea got the call to say she had landed a part in 'Glee', and says ''the entitlement just came over her body''.
Speaking during an appearance on the 'Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef' podcast, he added: ''I was there when she got the call of, 'I got Glee,' and I think the entitlement just came over her body. She was possessed with this and from that moment on - cause she moved to LA the same moment I did from New York - and I cared for her greatly, but the amount of entitlement ... I have never seen the likes of it, especially Broadways. You can't mess with Broadway. You can get a reputation very quick if you don't respect where you come from.
''And she is talented, don't get me wrong. She is more talented than the gigs she did the last ten years, but that doesn't matter if no one wants to work with you.''
Meanwhile, following the allegations against her, sources have said Lea is ''re-evaluating her behaviour''.
An insider said: ''This experience has made her reevaluate her behaviour in the past. This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future. She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Despite substandard animation, this brightly coloured sequel has a strong enough sense of both its...
Dorothy Gale is barely back in her Tornado-ravaged hometown in Kansas five minutes than she...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
The Glee phenomenon hits the big screen with this oddly conceived movie, which documents the...