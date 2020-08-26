Lea Michele's son is a ''true blessing''.

The 'Glee' star has shared the first picture of her baby son, Ever Leo, who she welcomed with her husband Zandy Reich last week.

Alongside the black and white photograph of her and her husband holding the baby's foot, she wrote: ''Forever grateful for this true blessing (sic)''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Ever has been an ''easy baby''.

The insider said of the new arrival: ''Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful. He's been an easy baby so far.''

Back in May, sources said Lea was having an ''incredible time'' being pregnant, and was enjoying isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic because she could ''soak in'' the experience without distraction.

The insider said during the pregnancy: ''Lea has wanted to take it easy for the first part of her pregnancy. She has really enjoyed being present and getting to soak in being pregnant without distractions.''

The actress announced her pregnancy via Instagram, posting a picture of her growing baby bump on the photo-sharing platform.

She captioned the image: ''So grateful [heart emoji] (sic)''

Lea and business owner Zandy were first romantically linked in July 2017, and the entrepreneur popped the question the following April.

The loved-up couple tied the knot in Napa, California, in March last year.

Lea's easygoing approach to pregnancy was mirrored by her husband, who has been ''super supportive and there with her every step of the way''.