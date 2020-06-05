Lea Michele's co-star has slammed her for being ''absolutely awful'' and ''demeaning'' on set at just 12-years-old.

Elizabeth Aldrich - who worked alongside Lea on musical 'Ragtime' in the late 90s - has claimed the 'Glee' star ''threatened'' to have people fired on the set of the music, despite not even being a teenager.

She said: ''I was [Lea's understudy] in 'Ragtime'. She was absolutely awful to me and ensemble.

''She demeaned the crew and threatened to have people fired if she was in anyway displeased. I used to cry every night from the mean and manipulative things she would do. She was 12. She was terrifying.''

And Elizabeth is hopeful these claims will make Lea take a ''real hard look'' at herself and changes her ways.

She added in a post on Twitter: ''Absolutely agreed. Of course, I was only 10, but even my friends who worked with her on ['Spring Awakening'] felt intimidated coming forward. Actors are often silenced but I'm glad her abuse has been brought to light and hope that she takes a real hard look at herself and ameliorates her ways.''

It comes after Lea apologised to Samantha Marie Ware after being accused of ''tormenting'' her former 'Glee' co-star.

In a statement, Lea continued: ''What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face.''

Following her original tweet about George Floyd's murder, Samantha replied: ''LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD '''S**T IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... (sic).''