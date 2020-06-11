Lea Michele is ''re-evaluating her behaviour'' after being accused of making life ''a living hell'' for her co-stars.

The 'Glee' alum was slammed by her former co-star Samantha Marie Ware last week when she accused Lea of making ''traumatic microaggressions'' toward her when they worked together on the TV show.

Following Samantha's claims, several of Lea's other co-stars also spoke out to make accusations against the star, and sources have now said the situation has been a ''serious learning lesson'' for her.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''This experience has made her reevaluate her behaviour in the past. This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future. She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations.''

Lea, 33, previously apologised to Samantha, but has faced allegations of mistreatment from other co-stars and colleagues since.

She said at the time: ''What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.

''One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face.''

The actress - who is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with Zandy Reich - came under fire after she tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, as Samantha claimed Lea's comments weren't genuine.

Lea had tweeted: ''George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end.''

And Samantha hit back: ''LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD '''S**T IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... (sic).''