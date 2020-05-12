Lea Michele is having an ''incredible time'' being pregnant so far.

The 33-year-old actress recently announced she's expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, and the former 'Glee' star is enjoying isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic because she can ''soak in'' the experience without distraction.

A source told E! News: ''Lea has wanted to take it easy for the first part of her pregnancy.

''She has really enjoyed being present and getting to soak in being pregnant without distractions.''

As part of her desire to take it easy, Lea has decided to pause the ''rigorous workouts she was doing in the past''.

Instead, the brunette beauty has been going on ''leisurely walks'' and ''relaxing at home''.

Lea's easygoing approach to pregnancy is mirrored by her husband, who is being ''super supportive and there with her every step of the way''.

The actress - who previously dated her former 'Glee' co-star Cory Monteith until his death in 2013 - recently announced her pregnancy via Instagram, posting a picture of her growing baby bump on the photo-sharing platform.

She captioned the image: ''So grateful [heart emoji] (sic)''

Lea was subsequently met with a flurry of supportive and congratulatory comments from her friends, including Naya Rivera and Emma Roberts.

Naya, 33 - who has a four-year-old son, Josey - wrote: ''Aww congrats! I love this. You're going to be a great mommy! (sic)''

Emma shared: ''Crying! Screaming!!! Love you! (sic)''

Country singer Maren Morris also showed her support for the actress.

She wrote: ''Aw congratulations, mama! (sic)'', whilst Ashley Tisdale added a number of pink hearts, before writing: ''OMG OMG (sic)''

Lea and business owner Zandy were first romantically linked in July 2017, and the entrepreneur popped the question the following April.

The loved-up couple tied the knot in Napa, California, in March last year.