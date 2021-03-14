Laurence Fishburne has joined the cast of Netflix’s adaptation of 'The School For Good and Evil'.

The 59-year-old actor will star alongside the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wyle and Sophia Anne Caruso in Paul Feig’s new film.

Laurence will play the role of The Schoolmaster, while Michelle will star as Professor Anemone, according to Deadline.

The upcoming project is based on the fantasy book series by Soman Chainani, which tell the story of an institution that helps to train lost children to become fairytale heroes or villains.

Sofia and Sophia will play best friends Sophie and Agatha at the titular School for Good and Evil.

The project is currently filming in Norther Ireland and is set to debut on Netflix next year.

Meanwhile, Laurence previously claimed he has a "pretty good range" as an actor.

The Hollywood star revealed he feels equally comfortable in a variety of roles.

He explained: "I guess every actor has a thing they do. We all have our archetypes we’re assigned. Some people have greater range than others and I have a pretty good range.

"I work as a guy in a suit, I work as a guy in a uniform, I work as a guy in the future and a guy from the past."

Laurence also admitted to feeling "very lucky" for the success he's earned during his career.

He said: "I’m very lucky to get to do what I do. People enjoy what I do and that's the goal at the end of the day. The star stuff is that, it’s star stuff.

"I’m a human being first and I’m an artist and I’m a dad. All those things are equally as important if not more so."